Hungerford continue unbeaten pre-season form

HUNGERFORD came from behind to record a 2-1 win over Reading’s under 23s behind closed doors at Hogwood Park on Saturday.

Goals from Luke Wills and Rhys Tyler cancelled out Reading’s lead to maintain Hungerford’s unbeaten pre-season form.

They continue their warm-up at Swindon Supermarine on Tuesday night, the club which has recently signed former Crusaders marksman Mark Draycott.

TADLEY CALLEVA scored a 1-0 win over Hellenic League Highmoor Ibis at Basingstoke’s Everest College with a first half goal from Dan Vickers.

THATCHAM TOWN have their first pre-season home game on Tuesday night when Uxbridge visit Waterside Park. Town go into that game on the back of a 3-1 win at Kidlington on Saturday.

A Kai Parton-Edey hat-trick saw AFC ALDERMASTON to a 3-1 home win over Hellenic League Premier Leaguers Ascot United.

KINTBURY RANGERS continued their warm-up-up for their debut Wiltshire Senior League campaign with a 2-1 home win Calne Town with both goals coming from George Smith.