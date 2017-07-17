go

Falkland held at bay

Defeats for Thatcham, Newbury and Woodhay

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

cricket bat

FALKLAND were edged out of the top half of the Thames Valley League’s Division One table when Stoke Green held on for a draw on Saturday.

Falkland scored a modest 148 before being dismissed in the 37th over as Zulfi Butt snapped up 7-44 for the home side.

But Saad Altif hit back in kind in the rain-hit match, claiming 6-40 as Green were left tottering at 105-9 in reply.

Thatcham remain two places clear of the Division Two B relegation spots despite their 60-run defeat at leaders Beaconsfield.

They limited the hosts to 188 in 48 overs, Chris Bird taking  3-48, but were dismissed for only 28 as support was lacking for Tim Mahoney and Kieran Wood, who made 41 and  26 respectively.

Newbury remain bottom of Division Three A after their nine wicket defeat at Cove II.

From 24-2, they slid to 73 all out inside 30 overs with Jagjit Singh’s 28 the top score as he resisted an overwhelming stint of  8-11 in short of 15 overs from skipper Andy McNeill before Noel Gurr’s 42 saw his side home inside 20 overs.

Falkland II crashed to a 18-run defeat at home to Purley in the same division.

Gul Afridi claimed 6-65 as Purley’s 215 total owed much to Andrew Jackson’s 102, and Jackson played his part with the ball as he took 5-10 and Caleb Maycock 3-44 to shoot out Falkland for 87 in reply.

East Woodhay sustained their seventh straight defeat in County Division Two of the Hampshire League when losing by seven wickets a home to Parley.

 

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

School's ban for brawling mothers

School's ban for brawling mothers

Fire in Marsh Benham destroys house

Fire in Marsh Benham destroys house

Man admits having more than 1,400 child sex images

Court

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

Sport

Falkland held at bay
Sport

Falkland held at bay

Defeats for Thatcham, Newbury and Woodhay

 
Hungerford continue unbeaten pre-season form
Sport

Hungerford continue unbeaten pre-season form

Wins all across the board

 
Sport

Crusaders want just one more player

 
Sport

Ladies look forward to new challenge

 
Sport

Hard work starts for Hungerford

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33