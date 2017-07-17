Falkland held at bay

FALKLAND were edged out of the top half of the Thames Valley League’s Division One table when Stoke Green held on for a draw on Saturday.

Falkland scored a modest 148 before being dismissed in the 37th over as Zulfi Butt snapped up 7-44 for the home side.

But Saad Altif hit back in kind in the rain-hit match, claiming 6-40 as Green were left tottering at 105-9 in reply.

Thatcham remain two places clear of the Division Two B relegation spots despite their 60-run defeat at leaders Beaconsfield.

They limited the hosts to 188 in 48 overs, Chris Bird taking 3-48, but were dismissed for only 28 as support was lacking for Tim Mahoney and Kieran Wood, who made 41 and 26 respectively.

Newbury remain bottom of Division Three A after their nine wicket defeat at Cove II.

From 24-2, they slid to 73 all out inside 30 overs with Jagjit Singh’s 28 the top score as he resisted an overwhelming stint of 8-11 in short of 15 overs from skipper Andy McNeill before Noel Gurr’s 42 saw his side home inside 20 overs.

Falkland II crashed to a 18-run defeat at home to Purley in the same division.

Gul Afridi claimed 6-65 as Purley’s 215 total owed much to Andrew Jackson’s 102, and Jackson played his part with the ball as he took 5-10 and Caleb Maycock 3-44 to shoot out Falkland for 87 in reply.

East Woodhay sustained their seventh straight defeat in County Division Two of the Hampshire League when losing by seven wickets a home to Parley.