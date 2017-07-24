go

'Stop it!' says Jess as gig trouble is averted

Singer downs notes at post-racing concert

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

Singing on! Jess Glynne at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday evening

IT was nearly ‘Kill the Lights’ when Jess Glynne called a temporary halt to her post-racing ‘Party in the Paddock’ gig at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday evening.

The 27-year old was into her second song when she stopped as a fracas broke out at the front of the crowd.

Security acted quickly to remove several people from the crowd, after which the ‘Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself’ star resumed her performance and completed near 90 minute performance to an ecstatic reception.

Most of the thousands had ignored the weather, many seeing  Yorkshire trainer Richard Fahey record his third Weatherbys Super Sprint success in five years when Bengali Boys romped home in the £250,000 feature race.

There was also success for Lambourn trainer Charlie Hills when Frankie Dettori guided his 3/1 favourite Magical Memory to victory in the £60,000 G3 bet365 Hackwood Stakes, beating Andrew Balding's Perfect Angel to the post.

