Proud manager admits defeat hurt

'One mistake' cost Hungerford dearly in cup final

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

Hungerford fans plug in the flag at Slough on Tuesday night

 ‘WE really tried,” said an admittedly ‘gutted’ manager Bobby Wlkinson after his Hungerford side were beaten by the new metalwork at Slough’s Arbour Park as last season’s Vanarama National League South champions Maidenhead scraped a single goal win in Tuesday night’s Berks and Bucks Senior Cup final.

Hungerfords’s only defensive slip-up of the night was punished midway through the opening half when Maidenhead’s Christian Smith bundled in a corner, but Hungerford hit the bar three times and pummelled the Magpies defence for much of the second half before being denied their first B and B trophy in 36 years.

“Anyone watching that game who doesn’t give us credit for that unbelievable performance doesn’t care about football,” he said. “We played some great football and put them under a lot of pressure and it will be interesting to see what Alan Devonshire has to say about it.

“We desereved a lot of credit.

“The difference was in decision-making and in this league if you do not pick up or make a mistake you get beat. One mistake and that’s what hurts so much.

“I’m gutted because of how well we played and it was something I wanted to bring back. I really wanted it because it’s 36 years since we last won it and we really tried.

“It turned into a real cup final. Everyone out there had a right go, Maidenhead as well, and it got a bit feisty in areas.

“But we’ve been outstanding and I’m proud to be part of it.”

