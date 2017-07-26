go

Teen talent Jeremy plans a super swoop

Talent Cup place beckons 12-year old rider

Teen talent Jeremy plans a super swoop

TEEN motor cyclist Jeremy Knights is on the grid to take part in the new British Talent Cup which will get under way next year.

The 12-year old will join other young talents at Silverstone on August 23, when they will take part in the initial selection program for the Cup in advance of the 2017 British Grand Prix.

The riders will be put through their paces with the best wining the chance to take part in the new cup’s inaugural campaign.

The British Talent Cup is designed as a stepping-stone for British riders to reach the world stage, with races as part of existing major events including Superbike World Championship weekends at home and in Spain.

Before then, the Park House School pupil will be competing at Thundersport level with Superteens on an Aprilia 125 in the opening race meet as part of this weekend’s Rockingham International meeting.

Teen talent Jeremy plans a super swoop
Teen talent Jeremy plans a super swoop

Talent Cup place beckons 12-year old rider

 
