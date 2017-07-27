Groundwork needed in time for kick-off

HUNGERFORD TOWN have been forced to switch their final pre-season match to Marlow after the club’s Bulpit Lane ground failed its ‘fitness test.’

The pitch requires additional work to get it up to the mark for the first Vanarama League South home game on August 7 against Weston-Super-Mare, so Saturday’s only scheduled home fixture with Marlow - which had already been brought forward to a 12.30pm kick-off due to an afternoon function in the clubhouse - will now be played at Marlow at 3pm.

All of Hungerford’s pre-season games have been on the road, meaning that pre-season income has been nominal. It is contrast to rival clubs at the level with Poole entertaining Exeter and Portsmouth as money-spinning visitors to their Tatnam ground; East Thurrock had Colchester United; Weston-Super-Mare had Plymouth Argyle, Bristol Rovers, Cheltenham Town and Forest Green Rovers and even lowly Greenwich Borough brought Charlton Athletic, Millwall and Leyton Orient to their small ground.

Hungerford had to play their match with Reading’s under 23s behind closed doors at Royals’ Hogwood Park training ground, and Crusaders have not even been able to train on their own and have been using school facilities and even Hellenic League Letcombe’s ground.