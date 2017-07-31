Crusaders warm down with brace of away wins

HUNGERFORD TOWN wrapped up their pre-season programme with two away wins as they completed their warm-up campaign entirely on the road.

Stefan Brown and Luke Williams traded assists and goals in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Evo Stik League Marlow, and both were also on target on Tursday night when Hungerford won 5-1 at Hellenic League Binfield.

Brown netted twice with the other goals coming from Luke Hopper and trialist Jamal Lawrence, who was released by Cheltenham Town in the summer and is the nephew of former England fast bowler David ‘Syd’ Lawrence.

TADLEY CALLEVA completed an unbeaten pre-season programme with a 6-0 win over Mortimer at Everest College where Brett Denham and George Hallahan each scored twice, the other goals coming from Luke Maclean and Tyrell Reid.

AFC ALDERMASTON beat Alresford Town 3-0 on Saturday with their goals coming from Karl Hanks, Kai Parton-Edey and Dan Alliston.