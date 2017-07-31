go

Crusaders warm down with brace of away wins

Final pre-season matches on eve of new league campaign

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Crusaders warm down with brace of away wins

Three goals in two games

HUNGERFORD TOWN wrapped up their pre-season programme with two away wins as they completed their warm-up campaign entirely on the road.

Stefan Brown and Luke Williams traded assists and goals in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Evo Stik League Marlow, and both were also on target on Tursday night when Hungerford won 5-1 at Hellenic League Binfield.

Brown netted twice with the other goals coming from Luke Hopper and trialist Jamal Lawrence, who was released by Cheltenham Town in the summer and is the nephew of former England fast bowler David ‘Syd’ Lawrence.

TADLEY CALLEVA completed an unbeaten pre-season programme with a 6-0 win over Mortimer at Everest College where Brett Denham and George Hallahan each scored twice, the other goals coming from Luke Maclean and Tyrell Reid.

AFC ALDERMASTON beat Alresford Town 3-0 on Saturday with their goals coming from Karl Hanks, Kai Parton-Edey and Dan Alliston.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Couple reportedly engage in sex act on train to Newbury

Couple reportedly engage in sex act on train to Newbury

Highclere man reunited with abandoned baby he found in a holly bush 50 years ago

Highclere man reunited with abandoned baby he found in a holly bush 50 years ago

Man beaten to the ground and kicked in the head outside East Ilsley pub

Man beaten to the ground and kicked in the head outside East Ilsley pub

Long-serving Newbury headteacher will leave a lasting legacy

Long-serving Newbury headteacher will leave a lasting legacy

Sport

Crusaders warm down with brace of away wins
Sport

Crusaders warm down with brace of away wins

Final pre-season matches on eve of new league campaign

 
Arabian colour returns to Racecourse
Sport

Arabian colour returns to Racecourse

Dubai International Arabian Raceday brings prizes and more with free entry

 
Sport

Groundwork needed in time for kick-off

 
Sport

Teen talent Jeremy plans a super swoop

 
Sport

Proud manager admits defeat hurt

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33