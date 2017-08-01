go

Woods bags 11 as Berkshire romp home

Devastating delivery from Euan as leaders flay rivals

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Woods bags 11 as Berkshire romp home

Euan Woods - devastating with the ball in hand

BERKSHIRE hammered nearest rivals Oxfordshire by an innings and 63 runs to maintain their top spot in the Western Division of the Minor Counties Championship.

They bowled out the home side for only 131 in their second innings at Challow and Childrey as Oxon chased a target of 184 to make Berkshire bat again, but they were ripped to shreds by Euan Woods, who took 8-15 in 20 unplayable overs to deliver a fourth championship success for the county.

Wood had taken three wickets in the first innings when Oxon were dismissed for 207 after the hosts had failed to build on knocks of 60 and 59 respectively from Delray Rawlins and Jon Cater with Woods taking 3-11 for a match return of 11-26, while Tom Nugent took 3-71 in his 23 overs and Chris Peploe delivered 32 overs for his 2-64.

Berkshire limped to 41-3 in reply, but Chris Peploe’s 103 led a rally, supported by 89 from Andy Rishton in a sixth-wicket stand worth 118 before Joe Thomas added an unbeaten 57 as Berkshire posted 391-9.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Couple reportedly engage in sex act on train to Newbury

Couple reportedly engage in sex act on train to Newbury

Residents describe "Niagara Falls" of filth after burst sewer floods village

Residents evacuated after burst sewer floods village

Highclere man reunited with abandoned baby he found in a holly bush 50 years ago

Highclere man reunited with abandoned baby he found in a holly bush 50 years ago

Man beaten to the ground and kicked in the head outside East Ilsley pub

Man beaten to the ground and kicked in the head outside East Ilsley pub

Sport

Woods bags 11 as Berkshire romp home
Sport

Woods bags 11 as Berkshire romp home

Devastating delivery from Euan as leaders flay rivals

 
Town crack open the season tonight
Sport

Town crack open the season tonight

And cracking open the Champagne is the aim in promotion stakes

 
Sport

Crusaders warm down with brace of away wins

 
Sport

Arabian colour returns to Racecourse

 
Sport

Groundwork needed in time for kick-off

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33