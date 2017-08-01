Woods bags 11 as Berkshire romp home

BERKSHIRE hammered nearest rivals Oxfordshire by an innings and 63 runs to maintain their top spot in the Western Division of the Minor Counties Championship.

They bowled out the home side for only 131 in their second innings at Challow and Childrey as Oxon chased a target of 184 to make Berkshire bat again, but they were ripped to shreds by Euan Woods, who took 8-15 in 20 unplayable overs to deliver a fourth championship success for the county.

Wood had taken three wickets in the first innings when Oxon were dismissed for 207 after the hosts had failed to build on knocks of 60 and 59 respectively from Delray Rawlins and Jon Cater with Woods taking 3-11 for a match return of 11-26, while Tom Nugent took 3-71 in his 23 overs and Chris Peploe delivered 32 overs for his 2-64.

Berkshire limped to 41-3 in reply, but Chris Peploe’s 103 led a rally, supported by 89 from Andy Rishton in a sixth-wicket stand worth 118 before Joe Thomas added an unbeaten 57 as Berkshire posted 391-9.