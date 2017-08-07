go

Damp return after a wet fortnight

Falkland and Thatcham draw and defeat for Newbury

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Damp return after a wet fortnight

A TWO week break for rain signalled no real upturn for the fortunes of west Berkshire’s cricket teams.

Falkland had to settle for a draw with Henley II in Division One of the Thames Valley League in a match peppered by the stuff from upstairs.

Visiting Henley plodded to a total of 152 in 37 overs with Alex Gill’s 30 the top score as Saad Altaf took 2-53, Charlie Dale 3-57 and Khalid Zafar 4-10 to wrap it up at the finish.

But Falkland’s reply was undone by Cameron Jacobson’s 2-14 and a 4-42 return from 18 overs for Ziafat Ashraf as Imran Malik (12 not out) and Zafar (20 not out) were left to carve ut an unbroken seventh wicket stand of 26 as Falkland reached 101-6 in reply.

THATCHAM are still not free of the threat of relegation from Division Two B after clinging on for a draw at Burnham II.

Faisal Choudhary’s 101 was the foundation for Burnham’s 196 total, Chris Bird taking 3-61 for the home side.

But Thatcham were left hanging on at 151-9 in reply with the main contributions coming from Peter Spriggs (45), Steve Bartholomew (39) and Will Wright (30) as Souleman Choudhary took 4-49 and Mudassar Nawaz 3-30.

NEWBURY remain bottom of Division Three A after their six wicket at Wokingham II.

Charlie Anstey and Martin Walker top-scored with 32 and 35 respectively as Newbury posted an all-out total of 145 in the 46th overs with Toby Barker taking 6-33 for the home side.

Newbury had the home side in trouble at 50-4 with Anstey and Kevin Mills taking two victims apiece before Jack Fish (41 not out) and Simon Myles (66 not out) put together and unbroken stand of 108 to seal victory with overs to spare.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Vandals strike at Newbury primary school

police

Search on for missing Pangbourne teenager

Missing Pangbourne teenager

Man denies murdering his own baby son

Man denies murdering his own baby son

Council to start charging for disposal of non-household waste

Council to start charging for disposal of non-household waste

Sport

Tadley hit back to scuttle US hopes
Sport

Tadley hit back to scuttle US hopes

Two down but Calleva get off the mark

 
Town it five to make cup progress
Sport

Town hit five to make cup progress

Alresford trip looms in next round

 
Sport

Damp return after a wet fortnight

 
Sport

Girls get ready to join the ruck

 
Sport

Crusaders hit home run for Weston visit

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33