Town hit five to make cup progress

THATCHAM TOWN won through to the Preliminary Round of the Emirates FA Cup with a 5-0 mauling of Wessex League Petersfield Town on Saturday.

The win netted £1,500 and a trip to another Wessex League club at Alresford Town on August 19 after Town made first half pressure tell with four second half goals.

They went ahead after only six minutes when Harry Grant rounded off good work from man of the match Joey Blount, but had to wait until after the break to make their command count when Shane Cooper-Clark struck twice – once from the spot - and Ekow Elliott and substitute Lamin Sankjoh completed the scoring.