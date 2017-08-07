go

Town hit five to make cup progress

Alresford trip looms in next round

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Town it five to make cup progress

Blocked out this time - but Town are through!

THATCHAM TOWN won through to the Preliminary Round of the Emirates FA Cup with a 5-0 mauling of Wessex League Petersfield Town on Saturday.

The win netted £1,500 and a trip to another Wessex League club at Alresford Town on August 19 after Town made first half pressure tell with four second half goals.

They went ahead after only six minutes when Harry Grant rounded off good work from man of the match Joey Blount, but had to wait until after the break to make their command count when Shane Cooper-Clark struck twice – once from the spot - and  Ekow Elliott and substitute Lamin Sankjoh completed the scoring.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Vandals strike at Newbury primary school

police

Search on for missing Pangbourne teenager

Missing Pangbourne teenager

Man denies murdering his own baby son

Man denies murdering his own baby son

Council to start charging for disposal of non-household waste

Council to start charging for disposal of non-household waste

Sport

Tadley hit back to scuttle US hopes
Sport

Tadley hit back to scuttle US hopes

Two down but Calleva get off the mark

 
Town it five to make cup progress
Sport

Town hit five to make cup progress

Alresford trip looms in next round

 
Sport

Damp return after a wet fortnight

 
Sport

Girls get ready to join the ruck

 
Sport

Crusaders hit home run for Weston visit

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33