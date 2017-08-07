go

Tadley hit back to scuttle US hopes

Two down but Calleva get off the mark

Tadley hit back to scuttle US hopes

TADLEY CALLEVA shook off a two-goal deficit to get their Wessex League campaign off to a winning start with a 4-2 success over US Portsmouth at Barlows Park.

The visitors went ahead after only four minutes when Mig Dark’s shot came out for Jordan Neal to volley home, and they struck again 10 minutes later when Neal headed down the ball for Perry Easton to score.

Tadley got one back before the break and went on to secure the points after the break with Dan Walker, Archie Fawcett, George Hallahan and Brett Denham sharing the goals.

