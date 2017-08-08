go

Callum calls the shot for Crusaders

Opening cracker sets up first home success

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Callum calls the shot for Crusaders

Luke Williams slips past Luke Purnell only to be hauled up for offside

Hungerford Town 2 Weston-Super-Mare 0

CALLUM Willmoth struck a stunning goal that steered Hungerford to an opening home win of the new Vanarama National League South campaign on Monday night.

Willmoth struck on the stroke of half-time for his first Hungerford goal, midfield partner Luke Williams claiming a second shortly after the re-start to leave Hungerford seeing out time to complete a second successive clean sheet.

Archie Collins’ early warning effort for Weston was shaken off as Hungerford had the better of the first period, having a goal disallowed when new boy Stephane Gnamvoulou was caught offside from a Williams free kick before the ball went in off Jake Lee.

Stefan Brown headed wide from a good chance and goalkeeper Luke Purnell saved well from Louis Soares before before Ashley Kington blocked a Brown shot on the line amid shouts for handball.

Willmoth game-changer came when he collected the ball from Rhys Tyler and let fly with a dipping shot that gave Purnell no chance, and when Williams’ free kick curled into the net under a series of challenges, Hungerford looked well on course for the points.

They settled for those after that goal, albeit living dangerously at times with Reid blocking a shot from team-mate Dayle Grubb when in an offside position, the flag again going up against a colleague when Kington hit the bar.

But Hungerford shored up and for a minute or two topped the table until the final whistle at Gloucester where Truro toppled them.

Hungerford Town: Ward; Tyler, Partridge, Day, Stonehouse; Williams, Herring, Gnamvoulou, Willmoth (Rees 69); Soares (Bentley 65), Brown (Clark 77), Subs: Meechan, Lawrence.

Weston-Super-Mare: Purnell; Harper, Baldwin, Pope, Greenslade; Collins, Kington, Lee, Plummer (Reid 56); Seymour (Welch 81), Grubb. Subs: Laird, Mawford, Hill.

Referee: Wayne Cartmel (Bedford). Attendance: 370.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Vandals strike at Newbury primary school

police

Council to start charging for disposal of non-household waste

Council to start charging for disposal of non-household waste

Search on for missing Pangbourne teenager

Missing Pangbourne teenager

Man denies murdering his own baby son

Man denies murdering his own baby son

Sport

Callum calls the shot for Crusaders
Sport

Callum calls the shot for Crusaders

Opening cracker sets up first home success

 
Tadley hit back to scuttle US hopes
Sport

Tadley hit back to scuttle US hopes

Two down but Calleva get off the mark

 
Sport

Town hit five to make cup progress

 
Sport

Damp return after a wet fortnight

 
Sport

Girls get ready to join the ruck

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33