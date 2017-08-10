Blues back at the Lane

NEWBURY BLUES see their first action of the season when they take on Bicester in their first pre-season game at Monks Lane on Saturday.

With their first term in the South West Premier League on the horizon, Blues face the Oxfordshire side over three-30 minute periods which will see most of the squad get a run-out.

"It’s going to be good to get back out there again," said head coach Lee Goodall. "It’s been a long six weeks of training and there is a good feeling and sense of camaraderie around the squad."

Blues have a number of new players in the ranks, including Windsor half back Rhys Davies, the Community Rugby Coach for West Berkshire, forward James Baker from Redingensians, prop George Cotterell from Hartpury College, ex-Oxford Harlequins second row Adam Neal, and hooker Charlie Bannister on dual-registration with Ealing Trailfinders academy.

Fly-half Ryan Trevaskis is also back in training after a year out through injury.

The match kicks off at 3pm.