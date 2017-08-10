go

Teddy's boy leads Hemel into action at Crusaders

Manager expects tough challenge from revamped visitors

Manager Bobby Wilkinson watches Luke Williams in action against Weston-Super-Mare

HUNGERFORD TOWN put their unbeaten start to the Vanarama National League South campaign to its latest test when they take on revamped Hemel Hempstead Town at  Bulpit Lane on Saturday.

Hemel finished a disappointing 12th last term, but manager Dean Brennan has been over the summer, bringing in Teddy's striker son Charlie Sheringham from Ebbsfleet United and four players from Maidstone United, including powerful defender Ismail Yakubu.

They helped Hemel to a 3-0 staring day home win over Whitehawk but midweek produced a 1-0 defeat at Concord Rangers.

“I was surprised by that,” said Hungerford manager Bobby Wilkinson, “but it just goes to show what this league is all about.
“Hemel are a good, big and powerful side though, and I expect them to be up there at the end of the season.”

Wilkinson has essentially stuck to the same side for the opening two games, the goal-less draw at promotion-favourites  Dartford and the 2-0 midweek defeat of Weston-Super-Mare and his squad has been boosted by the return from holiday of summer signing Luke Hopper from Gloucester City.

Hungerford are also in action on Tuesday night when they make the short trip to Oxford City's new 3G surface.

HOSTS Hungerford are made only slight favourites at 21/20 for Saturday's game, with Hemel 12/5 and a draw 5/2.

