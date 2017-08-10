go

It' a Sunday thrashing at Falkland

Bowness Twenty20 finals day while Berkshire head west to preserve unbeaten tag

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

SUNDAY sees the new-look Bowness Day at Falkland Cricket Club, where four local teams will battle out a Twenty-20 competition.
The semi-finals will see Newbury take on Bucklebury, while Falkland face Thatcham with both games starting at 11am.
The final is scheduled to start at 2.30pm at the main Enborne Lodge ground.

Sunday also sees Berkshire bid to extend their unbeaten run in the Minor Counties Championship to three seasons when they take on Devon at Exeter in their final three-day game of the campaign.

Berkshire have Richard Morris and Ollie Wilkin back for Western Division fixture, and there will also be a debut for left-arm spinner Ollie Birts, who comes in for Euan Woods.

