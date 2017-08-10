Rangers go west but start at home

KINTBURY RANGERS begin their debut season in the Wiltshire Senior League with a brace of home matches.

Devizes Town Reserves are the first visitors to the Recreation Ground on Saturday, and on Tuesday, Marlborough Town make the short hop for a 7pm kick off.

Kintbury completed their warm-up matches with a 3-0 home win over Shrivenham, the goals coming from Shaun Thorp, Fabio Pinto and Dee Rowswell.

Following Saturday's game, Kintbury's veterans will face their Hungerford counterparts for the Bert Newman Memorial Trophy, played in memory of the club’s former chairman.

Proceeds will go the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, and the event will include a BBQ and disco at the Recreation Ground clubhouse.

The match starts at 6pm.

AFC ALDERMASTON kick off their Uhlsport Hellenic League Division One East campaign against Wokingham and Emmbrook on Saturday with manager Keiran Jennings adding two more signings to his squad.

Jamie Gannon has joined up following the demise of Burghclere, and Jennings has also snapped up striker George Smith.

The former Kintbury player bagged 28 goals last season to head the scoring charts for North Berks League second division

champions Hungerford Town Swifts.

He joins former Swifts colleague Lewis Sopp in a revamped AFC squad that has also added former Thatcham Town midfielder Chace Jewell.







