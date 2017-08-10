go

Skipper lined up for Tadley return

Keeper also hopeful of shaking off injury for waterside trip

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Manager Danny Dolan - more choices

TADLEY CALLEVA hope to have skipper Shaun Dallimore and midfielder Dan Vickers back in contention for Saturday's Sydenhams Wessex League trip to Hythe and Dibden.

Dallimore was inured at the end of last season but has returned to training and is due to take part in a Thursday night game to gauge his fitness, and if he comes through, he is likely to feature on Saturday alongside Vickers.

Tadley bounced back from a two-goal deficit to start their season with a 4-2 home win over US Portsmouth last week, and manager Danny Dolan hopes that recovery is an omen.

He is also hopeful that goalkeeper Kieron Greene will recover from the 'dead leg;' he sustained last week when Tadley had fought back onto terms.

"He's mustard and he's going to be worth 20 points to me this season," said Dolan.

Saturday's opponents drew 1-1 at Romsey Town in their opening fixture after finishing fourth to bottom last term, but they did deal Tadley a 1-0 defeat when the teams met at Clayfields just before Christmas. 

