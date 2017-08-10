Town take clean sheet on the road

THATCHAM TOWN take their unbeaten record on the road for the first time this season when they make Saturday's trip to Brimscombe and Thrupp.

Both teams go into the match on the back of big FA Cup wins, Town putting five goals past Petersfield Town while B and T dispatched Watford-based Sun Sports 4-0 in their Extra Preliminary round tie.

They had striker Karl Nash sent off in that game, but the Gloucestershire side will still have Ollie Pitt, who scored all four of the goals, and his regular partner Jack Smith the pair having netted more than 50 times between them last season, when they finished three places and 10 points behind Town.

Thatcham will be without one of last week's goal-scorers with Harry Grant missing out, but they have Lewis Brownhill back for the first time this season.