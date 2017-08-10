go

Town take clean sheet on the road

Gloucestershire trip in advance of next cup challenge

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Town take clean sheet on the road

Ekow Elliott -among last week's scorers

THATCHAM TOWN take their unbeaten record on the road for the first time this season when they make Saturday's trip to Brimscombe and Thrupp.

Both teams go into the match on the back of big FA Cup wins, Town putting five goals past Petersfield Town while B and T dispatched Watford-based Sun Sports 4-0 in their Extra Preliminary round tie.

They had striker Karl Nash sent off in that game, but the Gloucestershire side will still have Ollie Pitt, who scored all four of the goals, and his regular partner Jack Smith the pair having netted more than 50 times between them last season, when they finished three places and 10 points behind Town.

Thatcham will be without one of last week's goal-scorers with Harry Grant missing out, but they have Lewis Brownhill back for the first time this season.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Ex-sniper is jailed for dealing heroin in Newbury

Ex-sniper is jailed for dealing heroin in Newbury

Abnormal load to pass through Newbury this morning

Abnormal load to pass through Newbury tomorrow morning

Man in wheelchair mocked and assaulted in Newbury

Man in wheelchair mocked and assaulted in Newbury

Council to start charging for disposal of non-household waste

Council to start charging for disposal of non-household waste

Sport

Town take clean sheet on the road
Sport

Town take clean sheet on the road

Gloucestershire trip in advance of next cup challenge

 
Skipper lined up for Tadley return
Sport

Skipper lined up for Tadley return

Keeper also hopeful of shaking off injury for waterside trip

 
Sport

Rangers go west but start at home

 
Sport

It' a Sunday thrashing at Falkland

 
Sport

Teddy's boy leads Hemel into action at Crusaders

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33