Mixed results as dogfights gather pace

FALKLAND have been dumped right back into the relegation dogfight in Division One of the Thames Valley League after their nine-wicket defeat at Boyne Hill on Saturday.

James Ettridge and Imran Malik top scored with 49 and 40 respectively of Falkland’s 184-7, but the home side coasted home in the 27th over with Matt Leipold 93 not out and Chris Shave making 57.

The result leaves Falkland third to bottom of the table after claiming only four points, leaving them 20 above the dotted line with three games to play.

THATCHAM and NEWBURY tackled their relegation worries with wins.

Thatcham scored a five wicket win over Royal Ascot to keep themselves above the drop zone. Spinner Chris Bird pocketed 4-24 as Royal Ascot were dismissed for 150 with James Gamble scoring 49.

Thatcham reached the target at 151-5 in the 36th over, Josh O’Flynn leading the way with 82 and Will Wright supporting with 31.

Newbury kept their survival hopes alive in Division Three A with a 24-run win over Fleet.