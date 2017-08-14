go

Spot-shot seals it for 10-man Town

HELLENIC LEAGUE: Another win for Thatcham but AFC taste opening day defeat

Spot-shot seals it for 10-man Town

On target - Shane Cooper-Clark

SHANE Cooper-Clark’s 12th minute penalty was enough to maintain Thatcham Town’s unbeaten start to the season in the Uhlsport Hellenic League with their win at Brimscombe and Thrupp.

What was to be the decisive goal came after Jemel Johnson was shoved over by defender Tom Pass and Shane Cooper-Clark scored from the spot.

Johnson and Ekow Elliott went close before Ollie Pitt hit the woodwork for the home side, but Thatcham’s task was made more difficult when Elliott was shown a straight red card before the break.

But the visitors closed ranks after the break, surviving a second scare when Pitts was again denied by the woodwork shortly before the end.

AFC ALDERMASTON’S kick-off game ended with a 4-2 home defeat at the hands of Wokingham and Emmbrook in Division One East.

The visitors survived a first half ‘sending off’ that was cancelled out,  to go on and take a 3-1 interval lead, holding off goals from Kai Parton-Edey and substitute Dan Alliston to take the points with two goals from Elliot Rushforth and one apiece from James Knight sand Luke Scope. 

 

