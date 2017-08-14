Two out of two for Tadley

TADLEY CALLEVA made it two out of two in the Sydenhams Wessex League’s Division One after their 5-2 win at Hythe and Dibden.

Veteran Paul Coventry gave them an eighth minute lead and added a second midway through the half before George Hallahan made it 3-0 at the break.

Ben Slade pulled one back for the hosts 10 minutes after the re-start, but youngster Archie Fawcett netted his second goal in as many games before Hythe’s Lewis Ray and Brett Denham traded late goals to round off the scoring.