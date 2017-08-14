go

Two out of two for Tadley

Five goals on the road maintains perfect start

Two out of two for Tadley

TADLEY CALLEVA made it two out of two in the Sydenhams Wessex League’s Division One after their 5-2 win at Hythe and Dibden.

Veteran Paul Coventry gave them an eighth minute lead and added a second midway through the half before George Hallahan made it 3-0 at the break.

Ben Slade pulled one back for the hosts 10 minutes after the re-start, but youngster Archie Fawcett netted his second goal in as many games before Hythe’s Lewis Ray and Brett Denham traded late goals to round off the scoring.

 

