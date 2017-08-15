Unbeaten Town face league newcomers

THATCHAM TOWN face former Reading and Thames Valley Leaguers Woodley United for the first time at Hellenic League level tonight when The Kingfishers bid to extend their 100 per cent start to the season.

Woodley, runners-up in Division One East last term, came up after agreeing a ground share with Highmoor Ibis at their new Scours Lane home, the former ground of defunct Reading Town.

They have shared in two goal-less draws since the arrival at the higher level, the latest on Saturday with landlords Highmoor Ibis, who now have former Town stalwart Gareth Thomas in their ranks.

Their other draw was on an early date at embryo league leaders Flackwell Heath, but they have been beaten once, 2-1 at home to league rivals Tuffley Rovers in the FA Cup.

Thatcham will be without Ekow Elliot, who starts a three-match ban on Saturday after being sent off for violent conduct at Brimscombe and Thrupp on Saturday, and he now misses this weekend’s FA Cup trip to manager Danny Robinson’s former club at Alresford Town.

Town will have Harry Grant back though, after he missed the weekend trip.

KINTBURY RANGERS make a delayed debut in the Wiltshire Senior League tonight when Marlborough Town hop down the A4 for a match at The Recreation Ground that will now kick off at 7pm.

Saturday's scheduled league opener with Devizes Town Reserves was postponed.