Crusaders draw another blank

Oxford City 2 Hungerford Town 0

HUNGERFORD’S finishing woes continued to afflict them as they failed to score for the third time this season and were condemned to back-to-back defeats.

They had the chances to establish a clear lead in the first half, but City grew in confidence and their finishing put Hungerford’s to shame as two incisive second half breaks left the visitors well beaten.

City always looked dangerous on the counter and Hungerford had to be grateful to Jon Boardman for two decisive blocks early on.

But chances came to Hungerford, Stefan Brown forcing goalkeeper Craig Gill to top over his snap-shot, and Brown again went close when his deflected effort flew just wide.

An incredible moment saw three goal-line blockages with Brown again denied before City showed renewed life before the interval with Godfrey Poku and Reece Fleet having shooting chances.

The warming signs became a real outcome three minutes after the re-start when Poku’s ended with the influential Zac McEachran steering his shot beyond Lewis Ward, and Hungerford’s raids became increasingly desperate, even more so when substitute Luke Hopper missed a clear chance after muscling his way through.

Three minutes later, City struck again when substitute Ezra Forde went at the defence and set up Matt Paterson for a composed finish, and his defensive colleagues remained composed thereafter as Hungerford’s challenge petered out.

Oxford City: Hill; Poku, Henderson, Oastler, Grant; McEachran, Jones (Ngatha 77), Fleet, Pearce (Fofana 70); Paterson, Hirst (Forde 66). Subs: Fofanam Forde, Demuria, Navarrom, Ngathe.

Hungerford Town: Ward; Tyler, Partridge, Boardman, Stonehouse; Williams, Rees (Bentley 58), Willmoth, Gnanvoulou (Meechan 58); Soares (Hopper 58), Brown. Subs: Herring, Clark.

Referee: Tom Reeves (Coventry). Attendance: 251