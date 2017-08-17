go

Something has to give at Barlows Park

Tadley face fellow unbeaten side New Milton

Something has to give at Barlows Park

TADLEY CALLEVA manager Danny Dolan is likely to be spoiled for choice when his unbeaten side takes on another unbeaten outfit when New Milton Town visit Barlows Park on Saturday.

Although goalkeeper Kieran Greene is likely to be out of action for several weeks with a thigh tear, Dolan snapped up former Andover, Hartley Wintney and Thatcham man Craig Atkinson as a replacement.

He also has Scott Kinge, Conenr Thorne and Alex Charlick back to join the squad that won 5-2 at Hythe and Dibden last week.

Vasileias Melios is the one doubt after he went off injured in that game, giving a run out to Shaun Dallimore, although Dolan is unwilling to risk his skipper following his recent recovery from injury.

