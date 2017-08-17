go

Town steam away on the FA Cup line

Alresford trip offers £1,925 purse to winners

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Town steam away on the FA Cup line

THATCHAM TOWN to the end of the Watercress Line play their second FA Cup tie of this young season when they take on Wessex League Alresford Town In Saturday’s Preliminary Round.

Having put five goals past another Wessex League club in the previous round against Petersfield, Thatcham head to the club once bossed by manager Danny Robinson, and will face aside that has lost its past two games.

A midweek 2-1 reverse at Baffins Milton Rovers followed Saturday’s 5-2 home defeat at the hands of Brockenhurst. They came after a bright start for the Hampshire club that saw them win 1-0 at AFC Portchester on the season opening day before winning 2-1 at Sholing in the cup’s Extra Preliminary Round.

Thatcham remain unbeaten after four games, but will be without Ekow Elliott who starts a three-match ban following is dismissal in last Saturday’s league win at Brimscombe anjd Thrupp.

If a replay is needed, it will be at Waterside Park on Tuesday night.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Unexplained death in Hermitage

Unexplained death in Hermitage

LIVE: A-level results as they come in

LIVE: A-level results as they come in

Newbury man given restraining order for harassing woman

Newbury man given restraining order for harassing woman

Third time unlucky for Crookham pub plans

Third time unlucky for Crookham pub plans

Sport

Crusaders out to turn it around
Sport

Crusaders out to turn it around

Goals the key as Hungerford go to Welling

 
Town steam away on the FA Cup line
Sport

Town steam away on the FA Cup line

Alresford trip offers £1,925 purse to winners

 
Sport

Something has to give at Barlows Park

 
Sport

Crusaders draw another blank

 
Sport

Unbeaten Town face league newcomers

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33