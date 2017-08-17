Town steam away on the FA Cup line

THATCHAM TOWN to the end of the Watercress Line play their second FA Cup tie of this young season when they take on Wessex League Alresford Town In Saturday’s Preliminary Round.

Having put five goals past another Wessex League club in the previous round against Petersfield, Thatcham head to the club once bossed by manager Danny Robinson, and will face aside that has lost its past two games.

A midweek 2-1 reverse at Baffins Milton Rovers followed Saturday’s 5-2 home defeat at the hands of Brockenhurst. They came after a bright start for the Hampshire club that saw them win 1-0 at AFC Portchester on the season opening day before winning 2-1 at Sholing in the cup’s Extra Preliminary Round.

Thatcham remain unbeaten after four games, but will be without Ekow Elliott who starts a three-match ban following is dismissal in last Saturday’s league win at Brimscombe anjd Thrupp.

If a replay is needed, it will be at Waterside Park on Tuesday night.