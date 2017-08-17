Crusaders out to turn it around

HUNGERFORD TOWN go in search of that goal to reignite their Vanarama National League South season when they go to Welling United on Saturday.

Successive two-goal defeats have thrown a dampener over Crusaders’ start to the season but manager Bobby Wilkinson has vowed: “I will turn it around.

“A lot of people are coming out with the ‘second season syndrome’ and all that stuff,” he said. “It winds me up and I won’t accept it.

“I know what’s happening and know what we need, and I promise I will turn it around.”

Saturday’s opponents have yet to win this season, but their outings have produced close matches, starting with a 3-2 defeat at Truro and going on to a single goal reverse at home to Chelmsford City. They have since recorded successive draws, 3-3 at home to Bognor Regis on Saturday and 0-0 at Eastbourne Borough on Wednesday night, a result that still leaves them in the early table’s bottom three.

New player-manager and defender Joe Coyle tops their scorers’ list with three of their four to date.

Hungerford are still likely to be without skipper Matt Day and Luke Williams is doubtful after he limped off at the end of Tuesday night’s defeat at Oxford City. Nicholas Bignall is in a race to be fit in time for the trip.

What are the odds?

THE bookies can’t separate the two teams for this game and bet365 and Paddy Power price both at 7/5 to win with a draw at 12/5 and a 1-0 win for either side at 10/1.