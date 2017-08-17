go

Blues one of eight in warm-up contest

Tring host pre-season tournament for visiting septet

NEWBURY BLUES will joins even other clubs competing for the Stan Wallis Cup at Tring Rugby Club on Saturday.

The pre-season 15-a-aside tournament will see teams compete in four pools of three, in matches of 12 minutes each way and on to a knockout competition.

The other teams competing are hosts and London SE One North champions Tring, Amersham, Upper Clapton, Maidenhead, Sidcup, Towcestrians, Westcliff and Witney.

Play starts at Tring at 12 noon.

Back at Monks Lane, a Newbury Stags team will face Drifters with a 3pm kick-off.

 

 

