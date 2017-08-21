Town await Cup draw

Alresford Town 0 Thatcham Town 2

THATCHAM booked their place in Monday’s FA Cup First Qualifying Round draw with a goal in each half against manager Danny Robinson’s former charges.

They went ahead after 13 minutes when Shane Cooper-Clark latched onto Harrison Bayley’s long clearance to score, after which both sides had chances.

Tom Sands fired one wide and forced Chris Rackley to save another, and Harry Grant headed wide from close range before the break.

Thatcham’s decisive second goal came a dozen minutes from time when substitute Josh Helmore got free on the left and his cross was headed home by Joe Blount to pout £1,925 in Town’s kitty.