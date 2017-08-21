Tadley held in battle of unbeaten teams

TADLEY Calleva dropped their first points of the season in the Sydenhams Wessex League when they were held to a 1-1 draw by New Milton Town at Barlows Park.

Both teams went into the game unbeaten but Tadley had to come from behind when Ant Smith put the visitors ahead.

Scott Kinge got Tadley back on terms, but they had to survive a late missed penalty from Milton’s Steve Flynn to claim a point.

Tadley go into cup action on Tuesday night when they meet Wessex Premier Division Cowes Sports at Barlows Park in the opening round of the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Tadley have been denied a potential ‘overseas’ trip should they win, as Bashley won their expenses-paid tie at Guernsey and they now await the winners of Tuesday’s game in the New Forest.

Tuesday’s kick off will be at 7.30pm to enable the Isle of Wight side to catch the ferry home.