go

Tadley held in battle of unbeaten teams

Cup tie up next at Barlows Park

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Tadley held in battle of unbeaten teams

Scott Kinge - Tadley scorer

TADLEY Calleva dropped their first points of the season in the Sydenhams Wessex League when they were held to a 1-1 draw by New Milton Town at Barlows Park.

Both teams went into the game unbeaten but Tadley had to come from behind when Ant Smith put the visitors ahead.

Scott Kinge got Tadley back on terms, but they had to survive a late missed penalty from Milton’s Steve Flynn to claim a point.

Tadley go into cup action on Tuesday night when they meet  Wessex Premier Division Cowes Sports at Barlows Park in the opening round of the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Tadley have been denied a potential ‘overseas’ trip should they win, as Bashley won their expenses-paid tie at Guernsey and they now await the winners of Tuesday’s game in the New Forest.

Tuesday’s kick off will be at 7.30pm to enable the Isle of Wight side to catch the ferry home.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

LIVE: A-level results as they come in

LIVE: A-level results as they come in

Man jailed after police chase through Thatcham

Man jailed after police chase through Thatcham

'I did apprenticeship after my A-levels – not uni'

'I did apprenticeship after my A-levels – not uni'

Newbury mother saves her baby's life

Newbury mother saves her baby's life

Sport

Two out of three still caught in limbo
Sport

Two out of three still caught in limbo

Thatcham safe but Falkland and Newbury remain on the edge

 
Tadley held in battle of unbeaten teams
Sport

Tadley held in battle of unbeaten teams

Cup tie up next at Barlows Park

 
Sport

Town await Cup draw

 
Sport

Crusaders go down after a fight

 
Sport

BOBBY BOMBSHELL!

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33