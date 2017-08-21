go

Two out of three still caught in limbo

Thatcham safe but Falkland and Newbury remain on the edge

cricket bat

FALKLAND remain covered by the shadow of relegation from Division One of the Thames Valley League after their 13-run defeat at home to Cookham Dean.

The visitors are the team immediately above Falkland in the table, and are now 24 points distant while only 20 separate Falkland from Marlow in the second relegation spot.

Falkland were set a target of  214-5 in 50 overs by the visitors,  for whom Tom Fray and Ben Miller top-scored with 48 and 47 respectively.

Apart from James Bird’s 31, Falkland’s upper order never got going and it was only a wagging tail that saw them close min with Jason Williams making an unbeaten 48, Craig Williams 24 and last man Saad Altaf 19 before the final wicket fell on  201 at the start of the last over.

THATCHAM put their relegation fears to bed in Division Two B with their 72-run win over Hurst.

Josh O’Flynn’s run of form continued with his 102, Jamie Young and Will Wright supporting with 41 and 32 respectively in their total of 250-6 before they limited the visitors to 178-9 in reply.

NEWBURY’S survival bid remains precarious after their 115 run setback at Finchampstead III left them 30 points adrift of the Chiswick and Whitton side they face this weekend.

Finchampstead piled on 232-1 before declaring after 48 overs before dismissing Newbury in the 38th for 117, Suryaprakash Shastry and Martin Walker top-scoring with 45 and 34 of those respectively.

Sport

