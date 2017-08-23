Wealdstone snap up Wilkinson

BOBBY WILKINSON has been unveiled as the new manager of Hungerford Town’s Vanarama National League South rivals Wealdstone.

The West London club were the first to make a move for Wilkinson following his resignation as Crusaders boss on Monday.

They contacted Wilkinson and, although Torquay United were also quick to express an interest, Wilkinson met with Wealdstone chairman Peter Marsden and agreed to a two-year contract that sees him take over at The Vale.

Wilkinson was impressed with Marsden and his plans for a club he took over last year. He said: “He is incredibly ambitious for what he wants to do with the club.

“The first thing he said was that I was the number one they wanted and they want me to lead them to the Football League.”

The Wealdstone chairman said: “Once we identified a need for a new manager for Wealdstone FC, the identikit person would be someone who is young, ambitious and with a track record of success.

“We did not want a manager coming to the end of his managerial career or a ‘name’ that knows nothing about non-league football. Throw in to the mix an understanding of what is needed to be challenging for promotion in this very highly physical league. That man is Bobby Wilkinson.”

Wilkinson’s first game in charge will be at Eastbourne Borough on Saturday. He will lead his new team into action against his former Hungerford charges at Wealdstone on November 11.