Newbury swimmer makes record-breaking splash at world championships

IT’S been a record-breaking Masters World Championships for one Newbury swimmer this week.

Dave Milburn, coach and team captain at Newbury Swimming Club Masters, broke the British record in both the 50m and 200m breaststroke at the championships in Budapest, Hungary.

He beat swimmers from Russia, the Ukraine and the United States on his way to gold in the 200m breaststroke 55-59 age group, smashing the national record in the process.

A second gold in the shorter 50m breaststroke, in a nail-bitingly close finish, also saw him breaking the British record at that distance.

He completed a hat-trick of medals when he picked up a bronze in the 100m breaststroke race, being narrowly beaten by a two-time Olympian from Japan.

Dave had previously broken the 200m record twice in quick succession in March.

He was joined at the championships by fellow Newbury swimmers Emily Herbert, Samantha Dredge and Kelli Jannaway, who achieved four top 15 finishes in her races.

