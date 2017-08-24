Half a crown and onwards for Berkshire

BERKSHIRE completed the third half of their double chase by claiming the Unicorns KO Trophy with a four-wicket victory over Lincolnshire at Wormsley on Wednesday.

They now face the same county this weekend as they chase the overall Minor Counties Championship crown in a four-day game at Banbury.

“No county has won the tw in the same season,” said skipper James Morris, “so we are aiming to become the first and put Berkshire in the record books."

His side will start favourites to complete a quick double, having beaten Lincolnshire in the final last year wat Wormsley, which made for a happy return on Wednesday.

Berkshire restricted Lincoln to 245-5 in their 50 overs and went on to reach their target with more than nine overs to spare.

Matt Lineker and Conrad Louth put on 58 for the third wicket before the fomrer went for 49 with the total on 115, but Lough went on to survive to the end as he made an unbeaten 94, finding new support from Adam Willcock’s unbeaten 51.

Berkshire got off to a bad start with Ollie Wilkin going for five, but Waqas Hussain and Euan Woods put on 64 with Woods producing the supporting role with his 13 before Hussain fell 10 runs later for 49.

But Berkshire took control with Richard Morris and Andy Rishton putting on 56 in nine overs before the latter was out for 21, only for Dan Lincoln to blast 42 off 43 balls to leave Morris (56 not out) and Chris Peploe (35 not out) to wrap it up in double quick time with more than nine overs to spare.