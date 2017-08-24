First tests for caretaker duo

CARETAKER manager Jon Boardman and Ian Herring are content to see what happens before considering whether or not to pursue the Hungerford Town management role on a permanent basis.

The players have taken hold of the reins to guide Crusaders through the aftermath of Bobby Wilkinson’s departure, and defender Boardman says: “Our focus is just on getting the team ready and making sure we are ready for the games coming up.

“As for the job, I suppose I’m at that age when those thoughts come to mind, but out focus now is just to keep things going and see what happens in a few weeks’ time.”

Both admit to being shocked by the news, but they were quickly on to their former manager to talk things over and also to sit down with their fellow players at training this week.

“We need to talk things through with everybody,” said Herring. “There are bound to be one or two who will be wondering about the future.”

And Boardman added; “It is a great squad of players and they are here because they wanted to play for Hungerford and what we are doing here.

“It is up to us to go out there and do for Hungerford what we always do.”

That means starting with a brisk match-double over the Bank Holiday weekend that sees them entertain Gloucester City on Saturday before going to Poole Town.

Gloucester were moved from the northern division over the summer and got off to a shaky start this season before scoring a 1-0 home win over Hemel Hempstead on Saturday.

“We’ll be talking to Luke Hopper about them, obviously,” said Herring, the striker having top-scored for Gloucester last term.

It is then down to old rivals Poole who, like Hungerford, have not quite caught fire this season having last season been denied a play-off spot by ground issues.

They have yet to win at Tatnam this term, and last week went down 3-2 to early leaders St Albans.

They have also suffered a major playing blow after leading marksman Luke Roberts tore his ACL in a recent match and faces a long wait for the necessary operation on the NHS as the cost of such an operation is around £10,000 and the insurance does not cover private treatment.