Cup win tees up Tadley for Bank Holiday tests

TADLEY CALLEVA will go into their Bank Holiday fixtures in buoyant mood after pulling off a cup coup in midweek with Tuesday night’s 3-2 defeat of Cowes Sports at Barlows Park.

The Wessex League Premier Division side had to dash off to catch their ferry after trailing from the third minute onwards, missing a penalty, having a man sent off and conceding three well-taken goals.

The early opener came from Sam Hamilton, who collected the ball 35 yards out before clipping his shot perfectly over stranded goalkeeper Ed Hatt.

Cowes broke dangerously and had a goal ruled out for offside when Jimmy Wykes bundled the ball home, but a disastrous two minute spell before the interval left them chasing the game from a distance.

Defender Craig Insley was sent off for aiming a stamp at Daryll Phillips, and from the resulting free kick, Connor Thorne stole in behind the defence to glance home Hamilton’s perfectly flighted delivery.

Kieran Green saved superbly from Tom Dye after the break but comeback hopes were ended on 90 minutes when substitute Aaron Parfitt drove a free kick beyond the wall and into the corner pocket, and Darren Williams’ late, late second for Cowes was not enough to deny Tadley trip to Bashley in the next round.

Their next trip is to league rivals Downton on Saturday when they will be minus skipper Scott Kinge but will have goalkeeper Craig Atkinson and Shaun Dallimore back in addition to the players rested from Tuesday’s cup tie.

Tadley are then in action on Tuesday night when Whitchurch United are the derby visitors to Barlows Park for a 7.45pm kick-off.