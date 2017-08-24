go

Town hit the road on holiday weekend

Newbury go down at home to champions

THATCHAM TOWN take a mini-holiday from Waterside Park as they head into a run of four straight away games before returning home.

They go to league draw specialists Royal Wootton Bassett Town on Saturday and then on Monday, make the shorter trip to newly relegated Wantage Town who have lost their previous two matches.

NEWBURY went down 4-0 at home to reigning champions Reading YMCA in the Thames Valley Premier League on Wednesday night, the goals coming from Ashley Searle’s hat-trick and Matt Drake.

Newbury had Danny Langford featuring in their side with the Binfield signing remaining registered with the town side.

Newbury have another home game on Saturday when Wokingham and Emmbrook reserves are the visitors to Faraday Road.

