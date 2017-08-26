go

Three from two keeps them buzzing

Three goals on the road for Tadley and Thatcham

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

football

THATCHAM TOWN and Tadley Calleva retained their unbeaten records with 3-0 wins on the road.

Thatcham have yet to concede a goal in the Hellenic League’s Premier Division after their success at Royal Wootton Bassett Town.

Josh Helmore put them ahead with Shane Cooper-Clark and Joe Blount adding further goals as Town made it four out of four in the league in advance of Monday’s trip to Wantage Town.

Tadley Calleva maintained their unbeaten start with  a similar success at Downton, where Brett Denham, Archie Fawcett and Paul Coventry scored to take their side into third place in the Sydenhams Wessex League first division table.

Tadley have Monday off but instead entertain derby rivals Whitchurch United on Tuesday night at Barlows Park.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Friends are 'devastated' at death of popular villager

Friends are 'devastated' at death of popular villager

Live: GCSE results as they come in

Live: GCSE results as they come in

Newbury man takes on drinks giant in trademark dispute

Newbury man takes on drinks giant in trademark dispute

New lifestyle shop opens in Newbury town centre

New lifestyle shop opens in Newbury town centre

Sport

Three from two keeps them buzzing
Sport

Three from two keeps them buzzing

Three goals on the road for Tadley and Thatcham

 
Hard luck at the end of a hard week
Sport

Hard luck at the end of a hard week

Crusaders lose first outing after seven days of rebuilding

 
Sport

Blues face final warm-up

 
Sport

Town hit the road on holiday weekend

 
Sport

Cup win tees up Tadley for Bank Holiday tests

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33