Three from two keeps them buzzing

THATCHAM TOWN and Tadley Calleva retained their unbeaten records with 3-0 wins on the road.

Thatcham have yet to concede a goal in the Hellenic League’s Premier Division after their success at Royal Wootton Bassett Town.

Josh Helmore put them ahead with Shane Cooper-Clark and Joe Blount adding further goals as Town made it four out of four in the league in advance of Monday’s trip to Wantage Town.

Tadley Calleva maintained their unbeaten start with a similar success at Downton, where Brett Denham, Archie Fawcett and Paul Coventry scored to take their side into third place in the Sydenhams Wessex League first division table.

Tadley have Monday off but instead entertain derby rivals Whitchurch United on Tuesday night at Barlows Park.