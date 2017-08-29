go

Seven and out for Town

Clean sheet unbeaten start ends at Wantage

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

football

Wantage Town 2 Thatcham Town 1

THATCHAM’S perfect start to the season came to an end at the seventh hurdle after their 10 men went down in Monday’s Hellenic League derby.

They fell behind after only 11 minutes to Steve Robertson’s goal and were soon facing a steeper uphill battle when Harry Grant was shown a straight red card.

Thatcham pulled level 10 minutes from time when Shane Cooper-Clark dived to head home, only for Wantage to snatch the points when Jack Powell stabbed home a late winner.

