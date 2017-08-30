go

Topping stuff from Tadley

Derby handful sees Calleva to top of the table

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

Paul Coventry - two goals as Tadley rose to the top

Tadley Calleva 5 Whitchurch Utd 0

TADLEY top the Wessex League’s Division One after Tuesday night’s derby beating of Whitchurch at Barlows Park.

Whitchurch battled throughout and Andre Manders might have given them the lead, while Craig Atkinson had to pull off a fine save from Dave Panter.

But Tadley posed too much threat from all over the park and Connor Thorne’s headed opener was soon followed by further goals Brett Denham and Paul Coventry’s penalty.

Dan Vickers hammered home a fourth shortly after the break, and more might have followed before Coventry headed his second near the end.

Tadley Calleva: Atrkinson; Walsh (Hill 58), Dallimore, Vickers, Nurse; Hamilton, Thorne (Kinge 58), Phillips, Charlick (Fawcett 59); Coventry, Denham. Subs: Hallahan, Kingston.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   

