Just perfect as county claim the crown

HENLEY teenager Jack Davies blasted an unbeaten century as Berkshire won the Unicorns Championship title for the second year running to complete a Minor Counties League and Trophy double over Lincolnshire.

Having beaten their rivals in the Trophy final at Wormsley last week, Berkshire have become the first county to win both competitions in the same seasons.

They were held up by bad weather which prevented any play from 4pm on Tuesday until 2.45pm on Wednesday, justifying the MCCA's decision to extend the final to four days at Banbury.

Chris Peploe took 5-71 to help restrict Lincs to 182 in their first innings before Euan Woods’ 97 boosted Berkshire's modest reply to 215.

It was Peploe again who took the bowling honours in Lincolnshire's second innings when Matt Lineker made 148 of their of 319, returning figures of 6-113 from 60 overs, giving the title holders a victory target of 278.

Despite losing Ollie Wilkin for a second duck in the opening over, they were 120-3 overnight but soon lost James Morris when play resumed on the final day.

But opener Davies and Andy Rishton combined to put their side on a victory course with Wellington College student Davies making his championship debut.

Displaying class and maturity belying his age, the 17-year old smashed 127 off 247 balls in defying the Lincolnshire attack for nearly four and-a-quarter hours, and he he found a willing partner in Rishton as the all-rounder blasted 76 from 77 deliveries with the last of his three sixes winning the match after an unbroken partnership worth 156 off 24 overs.

The win extended Berkshire’s run to 20 championship games unbeaten to add to a 100-per-cent record in competitive one-day matches.

Pictured, Berkshire celebrate another title success. Picture: Dave Wright