Town face cup challenge on plastic

Hamworthy trip offers £3,000 carrot as well as progress

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

THATCHAM TOWN hit the 3G at Hamworthy United as they bid to pocket £3,000 and a place in the Second Qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
They will take on the Sydenhams Wessex League Premier Division side that has made a good start to their campaign that sees them unbeaten after eight league and cup games.

They included previous round victories over Bemerton Heath Harlequins and Hellenic League Ascot United.

Thatcham go to Dorset with Ekow Elliott back from suspension following his dismissal at Brimscombe and Thrupp while Harry Grant, sent off at Wantage on Monday, is available but will miss a potential Tuesday replay.

Hamworthy have some experience in their ranks, notably with their top scorer, former Weymouth defender Nathan Walker, and they also have two players who helped to guide Poole Town Town into the National League South, Carl Preston and Jamie Gleeson.

