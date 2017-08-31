Crusaders bid to plug a gap

HUNGERFORD TOWN hope to add some defensive cover to their squad in time for Saturday's visit to Bulpit Lane of Canvey Island side Concord Rangers.

Injury doubts over co-manager Jon Boardman and Matt Partridge have left them thin for cover at centre back, and the other co-boss Ian Herring and Rhys Tyler had to cover for much of Monday's 2-1 win at Poole Town.

With skipper Matt Day released along with midfielder Luke Williams, Crusaders have gaps to fill: "We are working hard to bring in one or two additions and hope to have something in place by the weekend," said Herring.

Day has interested league rivals Chippenham Town, but he and Williams are likely to follow former boss Bobby Wilkinson to Wealdstone, who have also this week submitted a formal seven-day approach to Hungerford for French midfielder Stephane Ngamvoulou, who is not under contract.