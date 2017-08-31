Tadley out to keep their place at the top

TADLEY CALLEVA defend their top of the table status in the Sydenhams Wessex League's Division One when they entertain Weymouth Reserves at Barlows Park on Saturday.

Tuesday night's 5-0 win over Whitchurch United hoisted Tadley above the rest, and now they face a Weymouth side whose line-up can vary and which has made a mixed start, losing 3-1 at home to Ringwood in midweek but has a proven marksman in Conor Jevon.

Tadley will be without goalkeeper Craig Atkinson, but Kieran Greene is over an injury and will step in, and striker George Hallahan is also fit again.