Blues make a flyaway start

Bournemouth 21 Newbury Blues 27

BLUES made a stunning winning start to life in the South Premier League after beating last season fifth-placed side on their own turf.

Next door to Bournemouth International Airport and with the Bournemouth International Air Show humming in the distance, it was Blues who were buzzing as they scored an opening day pointer to what may lie ahead.

It’s a tough course, as shown by some heavy-handed results elsewhere, but, said head coach Lee Goodall: “We have not just come here to make up the numbers.”

The game was sidetracked for 16 minutes by a serious injury to Kiwi lock Toby Kenneally after only eight minutes.

But Blues were already a Toby Thorne try to the good after only 90 seconds, and they resumed their momentum, with Thorne touching down a second soon after the re-start, both converted by Richie West.

Bournemouth rumbled back to lead 15-14 at the interval with two tries from lively fly half Adam Davies and a conversion and penalty from full back Grant Hancox.

A penalty trade gave the home side a 21-17 advantage after the break, but Ollie Spanswick broke the home defence to touch down with West adding the conversion and a penalty, and he might have had more points from the boot as Blues again underlined their defensive organisation to see out time at the start of what will be a long, but according to this evidence, not a painfully long campaign.

Newbury Blues: T. Thorne; Pearce, D. Thorne, R. Davies, Futcher; West, Pigott; Hicks, Drysdale, Macauley; Doel, Winfield; Walsh, Spanswick, Jones, Subs: Cottrell, Dylan Stewart, Love.