Crusaders' new turns win again

Hungerford Town 2 Concord Rangers 0

HUNGERFORD put the home stamp of victory on new managers John Boardman and Ian Herring’s record after completing back-to-back wins.

After calling back Gareth Thomas to the fold to fill the gap at the back, and adding young talent Jordan Simpson to the ranks on loan from Forest Green, Hungerford worked their way to the points with both playing a part.

But they had to thank goalkeeper Lewis Ward for some outstanding saves over the 90 minutes, including one from the penalty spot as they edged up the table towards the top half in the Vanarama National league South.

Louis Soares put an early chanced over the top, but Ward had to be alert to save from ex-Maidenhead striker Jordan Cox and former Leyton Orient forward Harry Lee before the Canvey Island side should have gone ahead.

Herring was penalised for handling in the box, but Ward got to his right to keep out Steve Cawley’s spot kick to tame Hungerford into the break on level terms before they broke the status quo five minutes afterwards when Calum Willmoth found Soares and he dinked his way into the area before beating Wells.

The points were secured 10 minutes from time when substitute Simpson’s trickery saw him splice open the defence to find Luke Hopper, and although Wells got a touch to his shot Nicholas Bignall followed up to net.

Hungerford Town: Ward; Tyler, Herring, Thomas, Stonehouse; Clark (Bignall), Willmoth, Rees (Lawrence), Soares (Simpson); Brown, Hopper. Subs: Boardman, Meechan.