Falkland win but lose survival battle

FALKLAND survived their late tumble to secure their spot in Division One of the Thames Valley League, despite losing to champions Wokingham by eight wickets in their final outing.

Opener James Bird was Falkland’s top scorer with 50 of his side’s 201-9 in the 50 overs, Salman Khalid adding 37.

With both Wokingham openers going for only two runs, Falkland had enough point sin then bag before Jack Wood and Dan Housego made 79 and 88 respectively in an unbroken third wicket stand of 200 won it with ore than six overs to spare and left Wokingham 23 pooints clear at the top of the table.

At the other end, Falkland – without a win since July 8 - survived by a 19 point margin after Marlow went down by three wickets to the other relegated side, Finchampstead II.

Thatcham also went down to their divisional champions when losing to Slough II by 21 runs, and they finished one place above the relegation spots, albeit with 39 points in hand.

Thatcham gave chase to Slough’s 285-9 with openers Josh O’Flynn and Peter Spriggs making 44 and 46 respectively and all of the top order getting something, with Jack Youngs 48 the top score in their 264-7.

Already relegated Newbury signed off their Division Three A campaign with the consolation prize of a 25-run home win over Falkland II.

Charlie Anstey (42) and Martin Walker (37) top scored in Newbury’s 200-9, Graham Beal taking 4-49 and Peter Randall 4-62.

Randall made 45 in reply, as did Mark Baker, but Anstrey (4-38) and Kevin Mills (4-83) snapped up the wickets as Falkland were all out for 175, the result actually lifting them up the table one place to finish 30 points ahead of their neighbours in bottom spot.