Town await next cup date

Five-hander at Hamworthy secures place in next round

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

Hamworthy United 1 Thatcham Town 5

THATCHAM claimed the double bonus of a place in the Second Qualifying Round of the FA Cup and a £3,000 purse after romping over the Dorset plastic on Saturday.

They scored the only goal of the opening period before cutting loose after the break to go into Monday’s draw.

Thatcham were in control early on, although Nathan  Walker went close from a header before they went ahead midway through the half when Shane Cooper-Clark was on the end of a cutting move to score.

A quickfire double after the re-start put Thatcham well in control, Joe Blount firing home before Cooper-Clark netted his 10th goal of the season.

Josh Helmore added number four as Hamworthy threw men forward, finally getting onto the scoresheet through Mark Foad, but leaving time for Anthony White to net a stoppage time fifth for Town.

Thatcham go into the draw, in which they will be joined by neighbours Hungerford Town for the round to be played on September 16.

 

