Tadley stay out in front

Tadley Calleva 4 Weymouth Res 2

TADLEY kept their top spot in the Sydenhams Wessex League’s Division One after seeing off a battling Weymouth side at Barlows Park.

They led 2-1 at the interval and kept the edge after the break with their goals coming from Brett Denham, Shaun Dallimore, George Hallahan and Dan Vickers with Morgan Turner and the prolific Conor Jevon replying.

Tadley have no midweek action as they prepare to face league rivals Andover New Street in the FA Vase at Barlows Park on Saturday.