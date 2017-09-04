go

Tadley stay out in front

Calleva fell Weymouth to keep the lead

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Tadley stay out in front

Tadley Calleva 4 Weymouth Res 2

TADLEY kept their top spot in the Sydenhams Wessex League’s Division One after seeing off a battling Weymouth side at Barlows Park.

They led 2-1 at the interval and kept the edge after the break with their goals coming from Brett Denham, Shaun Dallimore, George Hallahan and Dan Vickers with Morgan Turner and the prolific Conor Jevon replying.

Tadley have no midweek action as they prepare to face league rivals Andover New Street in the FA Vase at Barlows Park on Saturday.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Car park chaos leaves hundreds trapped at Ikea Reading

IKEA

Newbury-based Micro Focus becomes UK's biggest tech company

Newbury-based Micro Focus becomes UK's biggest tech company

Newbury man cleared of sexual assault

Court

Singer abused by market trader in Newbury

Singer abused by market trader in Newbury

Sport

Way days in the Cup
Sport

Away days in the Cup

Trips north and north west for west Berkshire pair

 
Tadley stay out in front
Sport

Tadley stay out in front

Calleva fell Weymouth to keep the lead

 
Sport

Town await next cup date

 
Sport

Falkland win but lose survival battle

 
Sport

Crusaders' new turns win again

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33