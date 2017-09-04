go

Away days in the Cup

Trips north and north west for west Berkshire pair

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

HUNGERFORD TOWN and Thatcham Town have been kept apart in the draw for the Second Qualifying Round of the  Emirates FA Cup but both will have to hit the road.

Thatcham will head to Evo Stik Southern League Premier Division leaders Banbury United in their tie on September 16, while Hungerford Town must travel to face National League South rivals Gloucester City, who recently won 3-2 at Bulpit Lane in an league clash.

That tie is likely to  be played on the Sunday as Gloucester's ground-share landlords Evesham United have a home league game with Wimborne Town on the scheduled date.

Sport

