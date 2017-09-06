Crusaders score three in a row

Bognor Regis Town 1 Hungerford Town 2

HUNGERFORD made it three in a row with another battling display under new managers Jon Boardman and Ian Herring.

Having withstood a first half assault intact, they scored twice at key stages of the second period and withstood Bognor’s furious late onslaught to move into the Vanarama National League South’s top 10.

“They could not break us down and our discipline was unbelievable,” said Boardman.

Hungerford had a pre-match blow when Luke Hopper was forced out of the action with a warm-up injury and Bognor had plenty of first half pressure but rarely got a shot on target with Lewis Ward limited to fielding duties and Hungerford began to threaten before the break and James Clark had a shot blocked.

Hungerford again broke decisively with 25 minutes to go when skipper Rhys Tyler broke out and Soares’ cross was collected and tucked home by Stefan Brown for his first goal of the season.

Substitute Jimmy Wild pulled one back to set up the frantic finish and they had a goal rueld out for offside as Hungerford closed ranks to winning effect.

Bognor Regis Town: Lincoln; Davies, Field, Al-Abd, Crane; Parsons, Beck, Muitt (Suraci 88), Swallow; McKenzie (Wild 54), Lea (Whyte 70). Subs: Block.

Hungerford Town: Ward; Tyler, Herring, Thomas, Stonehouse; Clark, Willmoth, Rees (Simpson 58), Soares; Brown, Bignall (Lawrence 78). Subs: Meechan, Boardman.